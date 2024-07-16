Motorists should expect disruption as work begins on £631,000 improvement scheme on Hillhall Road in Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists should expect some disruption as a carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme gets underway on the Hillhall Road, Lisburn.

The £631,000 scheme is due to get underway on Monday July 22 and diversions will be in place until the completion of the work, which is expected to be in the middle of September.

The resurfacing scheme will extend from the junction of Drumbeg Road to Carsons Lane.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Lisburn area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users and demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

A £631,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme on B23 Hillhall Road, Lisburn will commence on Monday July 22, 2024. Pic credit: Google

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement a daily road closure (Monday to Friday only) on the Hillhall Road between Drumbeg Road and Carsons Lane during the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm from Monday July 22, 2024 until Friday September 13, 2024.

An additional weekend closure to complete resurfacing works has also been programmed for Saturday September 14, 2024 and Sunday September 15, 2024.

During periods of closure a diversion will operate via Drumbeg Road, Ballyskeagh Road, Church Hill, Lambeg Road, Bells Lane, Queensway, Belfast Road, Seymour Street, Queens Road, Sloan Street, Saintfield Road, Largymore Drive, Hillhall Road and vice versa.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling.