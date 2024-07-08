Motorists told to expect 'some traffic disruption' ahead of Mid Ulster ‘Twelfth’ parades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mid Ulster police say there will be some traffic disruption in parts of the district as the annual Twelfth of July celebrations take place this Friday.

They have issued advice for motorists not attending the parades at Moneymore, Benburb, and Ballygawley.

In Moneymore, the main parade is scheduled to move off from the Desertmartin Road assembly field at around 11.30am making its way to the demonstration field. Delays should be expected from around 10am.

The route takes in Station Road, Lawford Street, High Street, Stonard Street, Bridger Street and Moneyhaw Road leading to the demonstration field.

Moneymore where one of the Twelfth parades will be taking place on Friday. Credit: Google

The return parade is scheduled to move off at around 3.30pm, parading back to Desertmartin Road. The return parade should disperse at around 5pm.

In Benburb, the main parade is scheduled to assemble from around 11.30am from Benburb Community Playing Fields. At around 12.30pm, the parade will makes its way along Drumgose Road, Derryfubble Road, Main Street

At approximately 4pm, the return parade will leave the main demonstration field and proceed along Main Street, Benburb and Drumflugh Road into Benburb (former) primary school. It is expected to disperse at around 5.30pm.

Meanwhile at Ballygawley, the main parade is scheduled to assemble from around 11am as participants and supporters arrive to assemble at Church Street in preparation.

At approximately 12pm, the parade will leave Church Street and proceed along Main Street, Old Dungannon Road, Dungannon Road, Ballygawley Roundabout and Omagh Road, into main demonstration field at Ballygawley roundabout) for a service.

At around 3.30pm, the parade will leave the main demonstration field and proceed on its return journey and towards Church Street and Grange Road for dispersal at around 5.30pm. There will be parking restrictions along the parade route.

A PSNI spokesperson is advising motorists not going to the parades to, if possible, avoid the three areas.