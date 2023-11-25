Motorists have been urged to drive particularly carefully across Northern Ireland on Saturday evening because of potential icy surfaces.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department for Infrastructure said that with icy conditions forecast, most likely on roads in the south, the east and the north of Northern Ireland, selective roads are being salted.

"Salting is planned on the main routes likely to be affected, generally higher ground routes,” a spokesperson confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Motorists have been warned of icy conditions on the roads. Picture: Max Fuchs on Unsplash