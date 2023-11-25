Motorists warned of icy road conditions across Northern Ireland
The Department for Infrastructure said that with icy conditions forecast, most likely on roads in the south, the east and the north of Northern Ireland, selective roads are being salted.
"Salting is planned on the main routes likely to be affected, generally higher ground routes,” a spokesperson confirmed.
Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.
The warning comes as the Met Office confirmed Friday night was the coldest night of the autumn so far, with England, Wales and Northern Ireland all recording their lowest autumn 2023 temperatures. The lowest temperature in Northern Ireland was -4.7 C in Katesbridge.