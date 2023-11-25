Register
Motorists warned of icy road conditions across Northern Ireland

Motorists have been urged to drive particularly carefully across Northern Ireland on Saturday evening because of potential icy surfaces.
By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Nov 2023, 17:54 GMT
The Department for Infrastructure said that with icy conditions forecast, most likely on roads in the south, the east and the north of Northern Ireland, selective roads are being salted.

"Salting is planned on the main routes likely to be affected, generally higher ground routes,” a spokesperson confirmed.

Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Motorists have been warned of icy conditions on the roads. Picture: Max Fuchs on UnsplashMotorists have been warned of icy conditions on the roads. Picture: Max Fuchs on Unsplash
The warning comes as the Met Office confirmed Friday night was the coldest night of the autumn so far, with England, Wales and Northern Ireland all recording their lowest autumn 2023 temperatures. The lowest temperature in Northern Ireland was -4.7 C in Katesbridge.

