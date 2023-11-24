9 interesting places to take your dog for a walk with a beautiful view in Northern Ireland

2 . Quoile River Walk, Downpatrick, County Down

This hidden gem will take you from a busy town (the starting point is the Down County Museum), passes the Mound of Down, once the royal headquarters of the Dai Fiatach, which was re-used in the 12th century as a Anglo-Norman castle mound, although it remained unfinished for unknown reasons. Proceeding down the Quoile River, leading from Downpatrick into Strangford Lough, you’ll encounter such sights as Steamboat Quay, built in the 1850s by David Ker, then landlord of Downpatrick, to assist in the operations of the County Down and Liverpool Steampacket Company. Throughout the latter half of the 19th century, timber would also have been landed here sailing schooners, fresh from Baltic and Canadian ports. Photo: DiscoverNI