9 interesting places to take your dog for a walk with a beautiful view in Northern Ireland

When it comes to getting out with your beloved canine, do you find yourselves trudging along the same paths all the time?
Rest assured, there are plenty of other options that will positively get their tails wagging.
From the sights and smells of forests to panoramic views for miles, your and your pet will be spoiled for choice.
Here are nine interesting places to take your dog for a walk with a beautiful view across Northern Ireland:
1. Tom’s Island Walk, Castle Archdale, County Fermanagh
This circular walk to Tom’s Island is one of the best opportunities to experience the beauty of Lower Lough Erne. The path initially meanders through the Castle Archdale Forest, with its delightful mixture of deciduous and coniferous trees. Be sure to stop at the picnic or resting areas on Tom’s Island to enjoy the unrivalled views of the lake towards White Island and Davy’s Island. Dogs must be kept on a lead. Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Quoile River Walk, Downpatrick, County Down
This hidden gem will take you from a busy town (the starting point is the Down County Museum), passes the Mound of Down, once the royal headquarters of the Dai Fiatach, which was re-used in the 12th century as a Anglo-Norman castle mound, although it remained unfinished for unknown reasons.
Proceeding down the Quoile River, leading from Downpatrick into Strangford Lough, you’ll encounter such sights as Steamboat Quay, built in the 1850s by David Ker, then landlord of Downpatrick, to assist in the operations of the County Down and Liverpool Steampacket Company. Throughout the latter half of the 19th century, timber would also have been landed here sailing schooners, fresh from Baltic and Canadian ports. Photo: DiscoverNI
3. Moydamlaght Forest, Moneyneany, County Londonderry
These woods on the slopes of Mullaghmore Mountain on the edge of the Sperrins offers a variety of trails and challenges for the intrepid walker. The short and medium circular trails lead you through conifer forest to the lower slopes of Mullaghmore. If you’re looking for more of a challenge, however, feel free to tackle the longer Eagle’s Rock trail through conifer and deciduous trees, culminating at the impressive rock face of Craig-na-shoke and impressive views of Northern Ireland’s largest mountain range behind the Mournes. Photo: DiscoverNI
4. East And West Strands, Portrush, County Antrim
The peninsula housing one of Northern Ireland’s premier beach resorts is bordered by two outstanding Blue Flag Beaches with plenty of room for your dog to run, dig and swim. Keep an eye out for the resident pod of harbour porpoises off the coast. A parkrun takes place every Saturday morning on the West Strand and your furry friend is more than welcome to come along. The East Strand, meanwhile, stretching in the direction of Bushmills and Dunluce Castle, forms a continuum of sand, stretching some 1.6 miles and merging into Curran Strand and Whiterocks Beach at the far east end. Photo: DiscoverNI