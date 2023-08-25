Motorists warned of traffic delays and disruption in Belfast this weekend

Police are warning road users to expect some traffic disruption in the Belfast over the bank holiday weekend due to a number of events taking place.

They are advising that anyone wishing to come to Belfast should anticipate delays and should allow more time for their journeys.

On Saturday, August 26, the City of Belfast Royal Black District Chapter Black Saturday parades will take place and disruption is expected in many parts of Belfast between 8am and 10am and from 5pm and 7pm.

Meanwhile, the Emerge Music Festival is taking place on Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27 in Boucher Playing Fields and there will be lane closures on Boucher Road from 2pm on both days.

From around 9pm road closures will be in place again, closing Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane. This will include the motorway off slips at Stockmans lane for traffic exiting the motorway.

Diversions will be in place and sign posted, with parking for coaches attending the concert in place. There will be no pick up and drop off points within the road closure area.

Chief Inspector Mark Roberts reminded concert goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert.

"We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons. Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening speak with event staff or the police.”