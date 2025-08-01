MP raises serious concerns about traffic flow close to the Lagan Valley Hospital

Following a recent accident at the junction of the Governor’s Road and Hillsborough Road in Lisburn, Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood has reached out to the Department of Infrastructure raising concerns about the traffic management in the area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Eastwood has also contacted the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust to address concerns of local residents about the difficulties surrounding traffic flow at the Lagan Valley Hospital.

"My office has been dealing with issues around access into and out of the Lagan Valley Hospital site for a number of years, this became particularly noticeable when the Primary Care Centre opened,” said Ms Eastwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There have been welcome resurfacing programmes undertaken in the town recently which I've lobbied for and I assumed that the road diversions were adding to the problem, but as most people will know, the traffic signals at the Hillsborough Road/Governors Road junction are on a short timer and cars often run the red light with people constantly sitting in the yellow boxes.

MP Sorcha Eastwood has raised concerns about traffic flow in the area surrounding the Lagan Valley Hospital following a recent accident at the Governor's Road/Hillsborough Road junction. Pic credit: PSNI

"This is a problem in itself, as are the signal timings, but we would be fooling ourselves if we didn't think that with more people accessing the LVH site that there wouldn't be increased issues around traffic flow in this area.

"This is further compounded by a pedestrian crossing right outside the LVH and then Warren Gardens junction just yards away and then Warren Park further up.

"People struggle to get in and out of all of these junctions and it creates a mess of a situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The solution to this is to view the stretch of road in it's entirety from Barrack Street to Warren Park and review it.

"We have requested numerous traffic surveys over the years for addition crossings on the Hillsborough Road and each time they say they aren't needed.

“The current set up doesn’t work and isn't working for commuters, people visiting the hospital, and families with children using the road.

Maybe this road layout was fit for purpose 20 years ago, but Lisburn has changed and new solutions need to be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've contacted both DFI Roads and the South Eastern Trust to see how we can move things forward to get this issue dealt with.

"The Hillsborough Road is a main arterial route to the A1/M1 and needs addressed as a priority.”