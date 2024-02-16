Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The DVA (Driver and Vehicle Agency) statistics for January 2024 show that 83,755 full vehicle tests were carried out, which is 19% (13,085) above the five-year January average (70,670) and the second highest January figure in the series, from 2014/15.

The report notes DVA services were impacted by industrial strike action on September 22, 2023 and January 18, 2024 so testing volumes for these months are lower than would have been the case had these been routine working days.

The DVA also conducted 4,870 driver tests last month, 20% (812) above the five-year January average (4,058) and 6,743 theory tests, 58% (2,485) above the five-year January average (4,258).

General view of Mallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency testing centre. Picture by: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The January 2024 break down of vehicle and driver tests per centre was as follows:

Armagh: 3,636 and 111;

Ballymena: 5,817 and 359;

Belfast (Balmoral): 8,163 and 619;

Coleraine: 5,330 and 312;

Cookstown: 5,080 and 290;

Craigavon: 4,993 and 485;

Downpatrick: 4,993 and 205;

Enniskillen: 3,007 and 194;

Larne: 3,737 and 277;

Lisburn: 7,038 and 210;

Londonderry (Newbuildings): 7,934 and 75;

Mallusk: 5,810 and 32;

Newry: 5,482 and 329;

Newtownards: 11,898 and 425;

Omagh: 2,971 and 260.