Magherafelt SDLP Councillor Christine McFlynn has welcomed the start of work on a new footpath along Ballyneil Road, Loup.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The footpath is being constructed under the Blue Green Active Travel programme.

Cllr McFlynn said, “I welcome the start of work on the new footpath on Ballyneil Road. It is being constructed under the Blue Green Active Travel programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This project follows on from many meetings I, along with my party colleague and Mid Ulster MLA, Patsy McGlone, have had with the Department for Infrastructure about road safety in the area.

Work on the new footpath at Ballyneil Road, Loup, will be useful to young people making their way to the local GAA pitch. Credit: Contributed

“The project is very welcome news for the residents of The Loup. Many of them, young and old, will regularly use the new footpath on their way to the local GAA pitch.

“I’ve spoken with the contractor on site, and he has confirmed it will take approximately 10 weeks to complete the project.