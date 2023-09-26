New footpath at The Loup will improve safety for residents
The footpath is being constructed under the Blue Green Active Travel programme.
Cllr McFlynn said, “I welcome the start of work on the new footpath on Ballyneil Road. It is being constructed under the Blue Green Active Travel programme.
“This project follows on from many meetings I, along with my party colleague and Mid Ulster MLA, Patsy McGlone, have had with the Department for Infrastructure about road safety in the area.
“The project is very welcome news for the residents of The Loup. Many of them, young and old, will regularly use the new footpath on their way to the local GAA pitch.
“I’ve spoken with the contractor on site, and he has confirmed it will take approximately 10 weeks to complete the project.
“During construction of the footpath I would urge everyone to be extra careful when using this stretch of road.”