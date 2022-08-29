New storm sewer works to commence in Newtownabbey

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work will see the installation of 640m of storm water pipe and the construction of associated manholes and will extend from the entrance to Canyon Europe on the Mallusk Road to the new housing development located adjacent to Glen Manor Avenue on Hightown Road.

Work is expected to get underway on the Mallusk Road during the week commencing September 5 and is expected to be completed within three months.

Highlighting the approved traffic management arrangements, NI Water Project Manager, Ian O’Hare commented: “In order to carry out the work as safely as possible, it will be necessary to have a temporary lane closure in place around the pipelaying area. As the works progress along the Mallusk and Hightown Roads, two-way traffic will be maintained with the use of temporary signals.

Hightown Road. (Pic by Google).

“In a bid to minimise the impact of these works, our contractor, AG Wilson will undertake the pipelaying work in short sections and reinstate each section of trench as they move along. While it is hoped that this approach will help to minimise traffic queues, we would advise the public to allow extra time for their journeys during this work.

“Vehicular access through a works area will be maintained for residents and businesses, but at times could be subject to delay. Pedestrian access will be available at all times.

“Any bus stop located within a working area will be suspended and a temporary bus stop provided outside the works area accordingly.

“Normal working hours will be 7.30am to 5pm; however, it may be necessary on occasions for work to be undertaken outside of these hours.”

Mr O’Hare added: “Signage to inform the public about these works has been erected and letter drops carried out to local residents, businesses and schools. NI Water would take this opportunity to remind the public that construction sites are dangerous areas for unauthorised persons, especially children, and we would appreciate your co-operation in ensuring that children do not play in or around any site or machinery. Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.