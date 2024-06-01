Newtownabbey motorists urged to take extra care due to traffic light fault
Motorists are being warned of a traffic light fault in Newtownabbey.
Trafficwatch NI reported at 7.30pm on Saturday evening that the traffic signals ‘on the A2 / Shore Road / Shore Avenue’ are currently all out.
Drivers are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until the lights can be repaired.
