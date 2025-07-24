Police say there will be visible patrols in the surrounding area following a migrants-related protest near hotel premises in Newtownabbey on Thursday (July 24) evening.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Antrim Road was closed near the junction with the Ballycraigy Road South as a crowd of people gathered outside the Chimney Corner Hotel. It came in the wake of social media posts about the anti-immigration demonstration.

According to the hotel’s website, the premises are “currently closed to the general public”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police confirmed they attended the report of an ongoing protest around 7pm on Thursday.

Police responded to a report of a protest outside the Antrim Road premises on Thursday (July 24) evening. Image: Google

The PSNI added: “Officers attended the scene and spoke with the crowd who dispersed at around 8pm, there were no arrests made.

“Neighbourhood officers continue to engage with the wider community and there will be visible police patrols in the surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Police facilitate the right to peaceful protest to help minimise disruption to the wider community. An evidence-gathering operation was in place on Thursday and we will now review the footage gathered and consider any potential offences committed.”

The PSNI also advised further information in relation to protests can be found at https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/processions-and-protests .

In August of last year, approximately 150 people gathered outside the same hotel in response to social media posts voicing concerns about people being housed at the location.

Meanwhile, in June a group calling itself ‘Concerned Parents of Newtownabbey’ assembled ahead of a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council at Mossley Mill. The gathering was advertised in a social media post highlighting “concerned parents against uncontrolled immigration”.