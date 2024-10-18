Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Station Road, Greenisland: A road closure is operating daily from the A2 Shore Road to White Lodge Court.

The closure, which is required for NIE stringing, commenced on October 16.

A DfI spokesperson confirmed a diversion is to operate via the Shore Road and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

A number of roadworks are taking place throughout the Newtownabbey area in the week ahead. Picture: pixabay

Work is due to be completed by 4.30pm on October 25.

Antrim Road: Meanwhile, a section of the road will be closed over consecutive weekends until November 3 to facilitate NIE works.

A lane closure will operate from the Serpentine Road to St Gerard’s Church throughout the programme of works, which started on October 13.

A Departmental spokesperson stated: “The closure is to operate off-peak only on October 20, October 27 and November 3 from 8am until 4.30pm each day. Traffic control will operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.”

Ballyclare Road: Delays of up to five minutes are also expected during a programme of works in the area.

A lane closure, which commenced on October 13, is operating continuously from number 48 to number 62 to facilitate the installation of a new storm water sewer.﻿

The work is due to be finished by 4.30pm on November 8.

Ballynure Road, Ballyclare: Road users are advised that a lane closure is to operate daily from 9.30am on October 22 to 4.30pm on October 25 outside number 206 to facilitate the installation of a gas connection. Delays of up to five minutes are expected during the Firmus Energy project.

Ballyclare Road, Doagh: A one-way closure will be in place from Anderson Park to Station Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on October 22. The closure is required for a council art installation.﻿ Delays of up to five minutes are expected and a diversion route of Ballyclare Road, Doagh Road, Templepatrick Road, Station Road, Main Street has been suggested.

Church Road, Newtownabbey: A one-way closure is also set to operate from 9.30am on October 24 until 3.30pm on November 1 from the O'Neill Road to West Crescent. The closure, which is required for high friction surfacing, will operate daily.

An alternative route is via: O'Neill Road, Antrim Road, Floral Road, Whitewell Road, Arthur Road, Longlands Road, Church Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

A one-way closure will also be in place on the O’Neill Road from Prince Charles Way to Knockenagh Avenue will during the same programme of works.

An alternative route is via: O'Neill Road, Church Road, Longwood Road, Shore Road, Doagh Road.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey: closure between 9.30am until 4.30pm on October 23 from number 660 Shore Road to 100m Belfast bound to replace or relevel a manhole lid.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

B95 Mallusk Road: A £320,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme will commence on October 21. The scheme will extend to 1.0k from the Bernice Road junction to the Lylehill Road East with work due to be completed by November 22.