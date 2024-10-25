Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Antrim Road: A section of the road will be closed over consecutive weekends until November 3 to facilitate NIE works.

A lane closure will operate from the Serpentine Road to St Gerard’s Church throughout the programme of works, which started on October 13.

A Departmental spokesperson stated: “The closure is to operate off-peak only on October 20, October 27 and November 3 from 8am until 4.30pm each day. Traffic control will operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.”

Road users are advised to expect delays during works across Newtownabbey. (Pic: Oscar, Adobe Stock).

Ballyclare Road: Delays of up to five minutes are also expected during a programme of works in the area.

A lane closure, which commenced on October 13, is operating continuously from number 48 to number 62 to facilitate the installation of a new storm water sewer.﻿

The work is due to be finished by 4.30pm on November 8.

Church Road, Newtownabbey: A one-way closure is operating from 9.30am on October 24 until 3.30pm on November 1 from the O'Neill Road to West Crescent. The closure, which is required for high friction surfacing, will operate daily.

An alternative route is via: O'Neill Road, Antrim Road, Floral Road, Whitewell Road, Arthur Road, Longlands Road, Church Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

A one-way closure will also be in place on the O’Neill Road from Prince Charles Way to Knockenagh Avenue will during the same programme of works.

An alternative route is via: O'Neill Road, Church Road, Longwood Road, Shore Road, Doagh Road.

B95 Mallusk Road: A £320,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme commenced on October 21. The scheme extends to 1.0k from the Bernice Road junction to the Lylehill Road East with work due to be completed by November 22.

Ballynure Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure is operate from 8am on October 28 between Houston’s Corner Roundabout and Corr’s Corner Roundabout.

The closure, which is to operate continuously, is required for NIE works.﻿ Delays of up to five minutes are expected. The work is due to be completed by 6pm on November 1.

Fernagh Avenue: A lane closure is to operate between 8am and 6pm on October 29. The closure will be in place from 60m from junction Fernagh Road to 80m from the junction of Fernagh Road. The lane closure is required for a new gas connection.﻿

Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Drumcree Place: A lane closure is to run between 8am and 6pm on October 29. The closure will operate 170m from junction Dunloy Gardens to 190m from junction Dunloy Gardens.

The lane closure is required for a new gas connection.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Old Ballyrobin Road, Templepatrick: A road closure is to operate daily from 8am on October 28 to 6pm on November 8.

The full road closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

An alternative route is via the Ballyrobin Road. Delays of between five and 15 minutes are expected.