Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B95 Mallusk Road: A £320,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme commenced on October 21. The scheme extends to 1.0k from the Bernice Road junction to the Lylehill Road East with work due to be completed by November 22.

Ballylagan Road, Ballyclare: A lane closure is to operate will operate from Dairyland Road to the Seskin Road junction to facilitate NI Water works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lane closure, which will operate continuously, will start at 7am on November 4. It’s due to be in place until 5pm on November 29.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place across Newtownabbey over the coming days. (Pic: Oscar Adobe).

Delays of up to five minutes expected.

Beverley Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure is to operate from Manse Road to Carnmoney Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on November 13.

The lane closure’s required for maintenance to a phone mast.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes expected.

O'Neill Road, Newtownabbey: A one-way closure is to operate daily from Prince Charles Way to Knockenagh Avenue from 9.30am on November 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is required for high friction surfacing.﻿ A diversion is to operate, with an alternative route suggested via O'Neill Road, Church Road, Longwood Road, Shore Road and Doagh Road. Delays of up to five minutes expected, with the work set to be completed by 3.30pm on November 22.

Church Road, Newtownabbey: A one-way closure is to operate daily from O'Neill Road to West Crescent from 9.30am on November 13.

The closure’s required for high friction surfacing.﻿ A diversion is to operate, with an alternative route suggested via O'Neill Road, Antrim Road, Floral Road, Whitewell Road, Arthur Road, Longlands Road and Church Road. Delays of up to five minutes expected, with work set to be completed by 3.30pm on November 22.

Doagh Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure’s to operate from Woodford Road to Ballyfore Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on November 13. The lane closure is required for tree works, with estimated delays of up to five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Station Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure’s to operate from 5m east of junction with Cambrai Park to 75m west of junction with Cambrai Park between 9.30am and 4.30pm on November 13.

The lane closure’s required for NIE overhead line work.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Ballynure Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure’s to operate daily from Houston’s Corner Rondabout to Corr’s Corner Roundabout. The lane closure, which commenced on November 4, is required for NIE works.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected. Work’s due to be completed by 4.30pm on November 22.

Shore Road, Newtownabbey: A lane closure’s to operate continuously from Dillons Avenue to Glenville Road from 8am on November 11 until 6pm on November 17. The closure is required for works to Bar 7 gas main.﻿ Delays of up to five minutes estimated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Antrim Road, Glengormley: A lane closure is required overnight only for high friction surfacing from Ballyclare Road to Church Way. Starting at 9pm on November 11, work is set to be completed by 6am on November 22. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.