Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seskin Road, Straid: A lane closure is to operate continuously between 7am on November 25 and 5pm on December 20 from Seskin Road - Main Street to 500m south on Irish Hill Road. Traffic control is to operate during the NI Water works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Glenbroome Park, Newtownabbey: A road closure is to operate continuously from Rosstulla Park to Dunsona Park from 8am on November 29 to 4.30pm on December 6. The closure is required for NIE works and an alternative route is via Rosstulla Park, Jordanstown Road, Circular Road, Glenbroome Park. Delays of between five and 15 minutes are estimated.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hillhead Road, Ballyclare: A lane closure will operate on December 3 between 9.30am and 4.30pm from 75m north west of 222 Hillhead Road to 75m south east of 222 Hillhead Road. The closure is required for a new Fibrus connection.﻿ Delays of up to five minutes are estimated.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place in Newtownabbey over the coming days. (Pic: Adobe).

Park Road, Mallusk: A lane closure is to operate daily from 9.30am on December 4 until 4.30pm on December 10. The lane closure, which is required for a new gas connection, will operate from 130m from the junction with The Poplars to 200m from the junction with The Poplars. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Rashee Road, Ballyclare: A lane closure is to operate between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 5 from Lower Rashee Road to Cogry Road. The closure is required to facilitate BT Openreach works. Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Flush Road, Newtownabbey: A road closure is to operate between 9am and 5pm on December. The road closure, which is required for NIE overhead line works, will operate from Ballyutoag Road junction to Aughnabrtack Road junction. An alternative route is via: Ballyutoag Road, Lylehill Road, Aughnacrack Road, Flush Road. Delays of up to five minutes are estimated.