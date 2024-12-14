Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance as a number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the region this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seskin Road, Straid: A lane closure is to operate continuously between 7am on November 25 and 5pm on December 20 from Seskin Road - Main Street to 500m south on Irish Hill Road. Traffic control is to operate during the NI Water works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Mayfield High Street: A lane closure, which commenced on December 10, is operating from Mayfield Link to Mayfield Park. The closure, which is operating continuously, is required to facilitate the removal of a mini roundabout.﻿ Estimated delays of up to five minutes are expected. Work is due to be completed by 6pm on December 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrickfergus Road, Ballyclare: A lane closure is to operate from Ballylagan Road to Straid Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 18. The lane closure is required to facilitate BT Openreach pole testing.﻿ Traffic control is to operate and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place in Newtownabbey over the coming days. (Pic: Adobe).

Ballynashee Road, Ballyclare: A lane closure is to operate from 50m north of outside number 77 to 75m south of outside number 77 between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 19. Traffic control is to operate during the BT Openreach works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Kingsmoss Road: A road closure is to operate from 25m north of number 67 to 25m south of number 67 between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 16. The road closure is required to facilitate BT Openreach pole repairs.﻿ An alternative route is via Ballyrobert Road, Mossley Road, Doagh Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Kilbride Road, Doagh: A lane closure is to operate from Whinknowe Road to Cogry Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on December 16. Traffic control is to operate during the BT Openreach works and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisglass Road, Straid: A road closure is to operate from Rushvale Road junction to Irish Hill Road junction between 9am and 5pm on December 19. The road closure is required to facilitate NIE tree cutting.﻿ An alternative route is via Rushvale Road, Irish Hill Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.