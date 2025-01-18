Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users in Newtownabbey will be wanting to plan their journey in advance due to a number of programmes of works taking place on carriageways in the region this week.

Ballyrobert Road, Ballyclare: Weekday lane closures are to operate from January 13 to January 24, 9.30am to 4.30pm with traffic lights in operation to facilitate a £500,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme.

From January 27 to February 25, a road closure will be in operation to facilitate the resurfacing works. The road will be closed to traffic from 9.30am to 4.30pm on weekdays only. Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by February 25.

Shore Road: A lane closure is to operate from Merville Garden village to Whitehouse Park. The lane closure, which is required for testing of a gas main, is operating continuously from 8am on January 13 to 6pm on January 26. Traffic control is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

A number of programmes of roadworks will be taking place in Newtownabbey over the coming days. (Pic: Adobe).

Ballyrobin Road, Templepatrick: A lane closure, which is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables, is operateing daily from 9.30am on January 13 to 4.30pm on February 7. Traffic control is operating and delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Cullyburn Road: A road closure will operate from Rea Hill Road to Old Carrick Road between 8am and 6pm on January 22. A diversion is to operate during the NI Water works. Delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via Rea Hill Road, Carntall Road, Doagh Road and Old Carrick Road.

Shore Road: A lane closure is to operate from 660 Shore Road to 648 Shore Road between 9.30am and 4.30pm on January 20. Traffic control is to operate during the NI Water works. Delays of between five minutes and 15 minutes are expected.

M2 Motorway northbound: Lane 3 of the carriageway is to be closed from Junction 2 Greencastle to Junction 4 Sandyknowes. The lane closure is to operate overnight only, starting at 11pm on January 22. Work is due to be completed by 6am on January 24. Delays of up to five minutes are estimated.

M2 Motorway northbound: A road closure is to operate from Junction 2 Greencastle to Junction 4 Sandyknowes between 11pm on January 21 and 6am on January 22. A diversion is to operate. Delays of between five minutes and 15 minutes are expected. An alternative route is via M2 northbound, M5 northbound, Shore Road, Station Road, O'Neill Road, Prince Charles Way, Manse Road, Ballyhenry Road and Sandyknowes Roundabout.

Mossvale Road: A road closure is to operate continuously from north of the railway line to south of the railway line between 8am on January 20 and 6pm on January 31. A diversion is to operate during the NI Water works and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via Doagh Road, Ballynure Road and Ballyclare Road.

Sallybush Road: A road closure is to operate continuously from north of the railway line to south of the railway line between 8am on January 20 and 6pm on January 31. A diversion is to operate during the NI Water works and delays of up to five minutes are expected. An alternative route is via Sallybush Road, Doagh Road, Ballynure Road and Ballyclare Road.