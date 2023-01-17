Motorists have been warned to exercise caution today (Tuesday, January 17) due to snow and ice on roads across Northern Ireland.

A yellow weather warning is in place until 12 noon for most of Northern Ireland, with the Met Office warning “snow showers and icy stretches may cause some disruption”.

The Department for Infrastructure Roads Service confired that salting of roads on the scheduled network has been undertaken overnight.

"All main routes on the scheduled road network are open and passable with care. Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads,” a spokesperson said.

Emergency services at Creggan Hill in Derry / Londonderry after heavy snow and icy conditions in the area meant cars were unable to use the road. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

While the north west has been affected with heavier snowfalls, road-users in other areas have also encountered difficulties.

Traffic Watch NI reported this morning that the low temperatures and ice have caused problems with push buttons freezing on pedestrian crossings.