Northern Ireland drivers warned of continued treacherous road conditions after bin lorry overturns

With temperatures forecast to dip this afternoon and evening, road-users are warned there of the risk of ice.
Department for Infrastructure Roads confirmed that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered at risk is “currently underway / about to commence” this afternoon across Northern Ireland.
Drivers have been urged to take care, particularly if using untreated roads.
Earlier today police warned road-users of treacherous road conditions in the Hannahstown area on the outskirts of Belfast.
A section of the Upper Springfield Road was closed in both directions following a collision and the Tornagrough Road partially blocked due to an overturned bin lorry.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
The Met Office for Northern Ireland said there would be the possibility of evening frost in the east of Northern Ireland. However, temperatures will rise as cloud and occasionally heavy rain spreads east and southerly winds strengthen. The minimum temperature is forecast to be 0 °C.
Tomorrow (Tuesday) will start mainly dry with some brightness in the east, but it will generally be a cloudy day with outbreaks of rain, which could be persistent and heavy at times. The Met Office forecast says it will be drier for a time in the evening. The maximum temperature is likely to be 11 °C.