Northern Ireland drivers warned of continued treacherous road conditions after bin lorry overturns

Motorists across Northern Ireland have been warned of icy conditions for the rest of today (Monday, January 2).

With temperatures forecast to dip this afternoon and evening, road-users are warned there of the risk of ice.

Department for Infrastructure Roads confirmed that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered at risk is “currently underway / about to commence” this afternoon across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Drivers have been urged to take care, particularly if using untreated roads.

A bin lorry overturned during freezing conditions in the Hannahstown area on the outskirts of Belfast on Monday morning. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Advertisement

Earlier today police warned road-users of treacherous road conditions in the Hannahstown area on the outskirts of Belfast.

A section of the Upper Springfield Road was closed in both directions following a collision and the Tornagrough Road partially blocked due to an overturned bin lorry.

Advertisement

Motorists were asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The Met Office for Northern Ireland said there would be the possibility of evening frost in the east of Northern Ireland. However, temperatures will rise as cloud and occasionally heavy rain spreads east and southerly winds strengthen. The minimum temperature is forecast to be 0 °C.

A bin lorry is recovered after it overturned on the Tornagrough Road in the Hannahstown area during the freezing conditions on Monday morning. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

Advertisement