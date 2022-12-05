Register
Northern Ireland motorists advised to prepare for cold snap

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in Northern Ireland with a widespread inland frost expected tonight (Monday).

4 minutes ago

In a winter news update this afternoon, trafficwatchNI stated: “Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of frost on roads. The salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk is planned for this evening.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

According to the Met Office, temperatures could dip to -3 °C in parts.

Temperatures are expected to dip to below freezing.

It said: “With winds falling light, a widespread inland frost is expected. Minimum temperature -3 °C.”

The meteorological service added that tomorrow (Tuesday) will see a “cold start to a bright day with sunny spells”.

Looking ahead from Wednesday to Friday, it forecasts conditions “turning colder, as winds become northerly or northwesterly, with sunny spells and, especially across northern counties and eastern coasts, wintry showers”.

