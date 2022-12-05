Motorists are advised to exercise caution in Northern Ireland with a widespread inland frost expected tonight (Monday).

In a winter news update this afternoon, trafficwatchNI stated: “Temperatures are forecast to fall below freezing and there is a risk of frost on roads. The salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk is planned for this evening.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

According to the Met Office, temperatures could dip to -3 °C in parts.

It said: “With winds falling light, a widespread inland frost is expected. Minimum temperature -3 °C.”

The meteorological service added that tomorrow (Tuesday) will see a “cold start to a bright day with sunny spells”.

