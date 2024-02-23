Register
BREAKING

Northern Ireland motorists warned of icy conditions on the roads and potential for more snow

Motorists across Northern Ireland have been urged to take extra care on the roads due to the risk of ice and the possibility of more snow falls.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 08:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk had been undertaken on Friday morning.

Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

The Met Office has forecast another chilly day on Friday, although it will be dry for many places with bright or sunny spells, mainly in the east. There will be scattered showers, mainly in the west, and wintry over higher ground. The maximum temperature is likely to be 7C.

Most Popular
Motorists across Northern Ireland are being urged to take care, particularly on untreated roads, due to potential icy surfaces and snowfalls. Picture Arthur Allison / Pacemaker (stock image).Motorists across Northern Ireland are being urged to take care, particularly on untreated roads, due to potential icy surfaces and snowfalls. Picture Arthur Allison / Pacemaker (stock image).
Motorists across Northern Ireland are being urged to take care, particularly on untreated roads, due to potential icy surfaces and snowfalls. Picture Arthur Allison / Pacemaker (stock image).
Read More
Lorry driver who died in Newry collision is named as Mark Murphy

It will stay mostly dry through Friday night with some clear spells in the east and scattered showers in northern and western counties. Forecasters say an isolated patchy frost may form in places and the minimum temperature is likely to be 1C.

Related topics:Northern IrelandMet OfficeDepartment for Infrastructure