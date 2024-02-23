Northern Ireland motorists warned of icy conditions on the roads and potential for more snow
The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk had been undertaken on Friday morning.
Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.
The Met Office has forecast another chilly day on Friday, although it will be dry for many places with bright or sunny spells, mainly in the east. There will be scattered showers, mainly in the west, and wintry over higher ground. The maximum temperature is likely to be 7C.
It will stay mostly dry through Friday night with some clear spells in the east and scattered showers in northern and western counties. Forecasters say an isolated patchy frost may form in places and the minimum temperature is likely to be 1C.