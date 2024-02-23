Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Department for Infrastructure confirmed that salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk had been undertaken on Friday morning.

Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has forecast another chilly day on Friday, although it will be dry for many places with bright or sunny spells, mainly in the east. There will be scattered showers, mainly in the west, and wintry over higher ground. The maximum temperature is likely to be 7C.

Motorists across Northern Ireland are being urged to take care, particularly on untreated roads, due to potential icy surfaces and snowfalls. Picture Arthur Allison / Pacemaker (stock image).