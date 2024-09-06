Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that a £448,000 carriageway and footway resurfacing scheme on the Moyarget Road, Ballycastle will commence on Monday, September 9.

The resurfacing scheme will extend from Toberdoney crossroads to Ballymacfin Road junction.

Minister O’Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Mosside/Ballycastle area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our rural road network, and creating further opportunities for active travel, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a road closure between the hours of 8am and 6pm from Monday 9 September 9 until Friday, September 27.

During these times, signed diversionary routes will be in place via:

B67 Moyarget Road – B66 Castlecatt Road – B17 Straid Road – A2 Straid Road – C105 Whitepark Road – A44 Moyarget Road and vice versa.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience. However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 27 September 2024, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.