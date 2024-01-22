One person was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance following a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the M2 northbound this morning (Monday, January 22).

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene of the incident close to the Fortwilliam junction at approximately 9am.

Providing an update to the Newtownabbey Times, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a collision on the northbound carriageway of the M2 motorway in Belfast, near the Fortwilliam junction, shortly before 9am.

"Police and other emergency services attended. The carriageway has now fully re-opened.”

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the M2. (Pic: PSNI).

One appliance from Whitla Fire Station, one from Glengormley Fire Station and one from Central Fire Station attended the incident.

A NIFRS spokesperson explained: “Firefighters were called to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision on the M2 motorway at York Street, Junction 2.

"Firefighters rescued one casualty from a car using specialist equipment. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival. All three casualties were transferred to the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. The incident was dealt with by 9.55am.”

In a statement issued to this newspaper, a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson stated: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 9am on Monday, January 22 following reports of a road traffic collision on the M2 Motorway, Belfast.

“NIAS despatched three Emergency Crews and the Hazardous Area Response Team to the incident.