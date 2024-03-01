Register
One person taken to hospital following ‘serious collision’ in Co Antrim

Motorists are advised that a section of the Ballyhill Road in Antrim and Newtownabbey borough remains closed following a “serious” road traffic collision yesterday (Thursday).
By The Newsroom
Published 1st Mar 2024, 09:47 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 11:15 GMT
Detailing the incident in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website today (Friday), a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Ballyhill Road near the Budore Road junction is closed following a serious road traffic collision on Thursday evening (February 29).”

One person was hospitalised following the incident.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson stated: “NIAS received a 999 call at 10.11pm on February 29 following reports of a road traffic collision in the Ballyhill Road area of Crumlin.

Ballyhill Road. (Pic: Google).Ballyhill Road. (Pic: Google).
“NIAS despatched six Emergency crews, a doctor, an Ambulance Officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team were also tasked to the incident.

"One person was taken taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by ambulance.”

