Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detailing the incident in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website today (Friday), a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Ballyhill Road near the Budore Road junction is closed following a serious road traffic collision on Thursday evening (February 29).”

One person was hospitalised following the incident.

In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson stated: “NIAS received a 999 call at 10.11pm on February 29 following reports of a road traffic collision in the Ballyhill Road area of Crumlin.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballyhill Road. (Pic: Google).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“NIAS despatched six Emergency crews, a doctor, an Ambulance Officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team were also tasked to the incident.