One person taken to hospital following ‘serious collision’ in Co Antrim
Detailing the incident in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website today (Friday), a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Ballyhill Road near the Budore Road junction is closed following a serious road traffic collision on Thursday evening (February 29).”
One person was hospitalised following the incident.
In a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times, a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) spokesperson stated: “NIAS received a 999 call at 10.11pm on February 29 following reports of a road traffic collision in the Ballyhill Road area of Crumlin.
“NIAS despatched six Emergency crews, a doctor, an Ambulance Officer and the Hazardous Area Response Team were also tasked to the incident.
"One person was taken taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast by ambulance.”