The scheme will involve construction of 240m of shared footway on the four legs of the O’Neill Road roundabout and installation of four toucan crossings to improve pedestrian priority and safety around the busy junction, as well as resurfacing of the roundabout.

The work was scheduled to commence on Monday, March 4 and will run until Friday, June 28, 2024.

Minister O'Dowd said: “Walking and cycling are good for our physical and mental health and for the environment and as Minister I am keen to increase opportunities for active travel. This investment in Newtownabbey will significantly enhance provision for cyclists and pedestrians in the area.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced that work is now underway on a £800,000 pedestrian and cycling improvement scheme on the O’Neill Road, Newtownabbey. Photo: Google maps

“I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while the works are carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, there will be lane closures on the O’Neill Road, Prince Charles Way and Church Road, Newtownabbey. Despite these lane closures, two-way traffic will be maintained. Towards the end of the scheme, overnight closures will be required to allow the final resurfacing to be carried out safely.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, all work will be completed by June 28, 2024. Any changes to the programmed dates will be advertised at www.TrafficwatchNI.com

