Patients and visitors told to leave extra time for their journey as resurfacing starts at Mid Ulster Hospital

By Stanley Campbell
Published 12th Aug 2024, 11:34 GMT
Patients and visitors to the Mid Ulster are being asked to leave extra time for their journey this week as resurfacing work on Hospital Road, Magherafelt, has got underway.

The work from Tobermore Road to the hospital is expected to last for a week and will require a road closure.

A diversion will be in place and traffic delays will occur.

Expect delays on the Hospital Road, Magherafelt, due to carriageway resurfacing. Credit: GoogleExpect delays on the Hospital Road, Magherafelt, due to carriageway resurfacing. Credit: Google
Expect delays on the Hospital Road, Magherafelt, due to carriageway resurfacing. Credit: Google

The Northern Health Trust are asking people who have appointments at the hospital or are visiting to allow extra time for their journey.

Emergency services access to the hospital will be facilitated throughout the duration of the works.

Alternative route for motorists is via: B42 Tobermore Road, B40 Rainey Street, U5145 Garden Street and vice versa.

