Patients and visitors told to leave extra time for their journey as resurfacing starts at Mid Ulster Hospital
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Patients and visitors to the Mid Ulster are being asked to leave extra time for their journey this week as resurfacing work on Hospital Road, Magherafelt, has got underway.
The work from Tobermore Road to the hospital is expected to last for a week and will require a road closure.
A diversion will be in place and traffic delays will occur.
The Northern Health Trust are asking people who have appointments at the hospital or are visiting to allow extra time for their journey.
Emergency services access to the hospital will be facilitated throughout the duration of the works.
Alternative route for motorists is via: B42 Tobermore Road, B40 Rainey Street, U5145 Garden Street and vice versa.