Pedestrian crossing on busy Cookstown street 'recalibrated' after concerns were raised

By Stanley Campbell
Published 5th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 17:10 BST
A pedestrian crossing on the busy Morgans Hill Road in Cookstown, has been 'recalibrated' following issues raised by local residents.

DUP Councillor Eva Cahoon recently raised the concerns with the PSNI and DFI Roads Service.

Most Popular

"I have now received a response from DFI Road Service who have advised me that they have discussed this with the PSNI. Their traffic signals contractor inspected the controlled pedestrian crossing and recalibrated the equipment,” she said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Family farm tax 'causing great stress, anxiety and frustration', says MLA Keith ...
Councillor Eva Cahoon raised issues with the pedestrian crossing with the PSNI and DFI Road Service. Credit: Suppliedplaceholder image
Councillor Eva Cahoon raised issues with the pedestrian crossing with the PSNI and DFI Road Service. Credit: Supplied

"Road Service have assured me that they are satisfied that there are no specific road related issues in this area.

"I am pleased that this equipment has been recalibrated but it is important that we all, pedestrians and motorists alike, remain vigilant on the roads. If anyone has any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me.”

Related topics:PSNIDUP
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice