Permanent speed indicator device at Newbridge will help improve road safety

She said funding for its purchase was provided by Creagh Concrete.

“While there were already some traffic calming measures in place the traffic still moves quite quickly along this road. I had been approached by several residents who were concerned about speeding in the area and, sadly, there was a serious accident last year in which a young man lost his life,” said Councillor Johnston.

Blackpark Road, Newbridge. Credit: Google Maps

“In response to these concerns I approached Creagh Concrete who kindly agreed to purchase the SID. I then brought the proposal to the Mid Ulster Police and Community Safety Partnership who have agreed to adopt it.