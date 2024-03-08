Permanent speed indicator device at Newbridge will help improve road safety

SDLP Moyola Councillor Denise Johnston has welcomed Mid Ulster Police and Community Safety Partnership’s adoption of a permanent Speed Indicator Device [SID] at Blackpark Road, Newbridge.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 8th Mar 2024, 15:37 GMT
She said funding for its purchase was provided by Creagh Concrete.

“While there were already some traffic calming measures in place the traffic still moves quite quickly along this road. I had been approached by several residents who were concerned about speeding in the area and, sadly, there was a serious accident last year in which a young man lost his life,” said Councillor Johnston.

Blackpark Road, Newbridge. Credit: Google MapsBlackpark Road, Newbridge. Credit: Google Maps
“In response to these concerns I approached Creagh Concrete who kindly agreed to purchase the SID. I then brought the proposal to the Mid Ulster Police and Community Safety Partnership who have agreed to adopt it.

“The SID on Blackpark Road will be an immediate indicator to drivers making them aware when they are driving too fast in what is a built-up area.”