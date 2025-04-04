Planned roadworks across Mid Ulster district may cause some delays in the week ahead

By Stanley Campbell
Published 4th Apr 2025, 16:11 BST
A number of planned roadworks at locations across Mid Ulster in the week ahead are expected to cause short delays for motorists.

A45 Tamnamore Roundabout, Dungannon - road closure from A45 Ballynakilly Road to A45 Ballynakilly Road.

Road closure required to facilitate work by DfI Western (new works and maintain schemes). Carriageway resurfacing works

Closure to operate overnight from Monday April 7 to Friday April 18.

Road works in Mid Ulster area | National World
Road works in Mid Ulster area | National World

Alternative route via: A0045 Ballynakilly Road, U7675 Ballynakilly Road, A0045 Coalisland Road, A0045 Oaks Road, A0029 Carland Road, A0029 Circular Road, A0029 Ranfurly Road, A0029 Moy Road, M0001 M1.

Gas upgrade works in Magherafelt.

Works continue with a phased approach across key streets in the town centre.

Work at King Street and Garden Street will see works take place between late March and early April, with additional activity planned across Broad Street, Market Street, and Meeting Street in April.

Traffic light systems and other traffic management measures may be deployed to ensure the safe and smooth delivery of the programme. Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times, with notifications issued to all stakeholders who may be affected by the works.

In Maghera, work continues on the public realm scheme which is expected to be completed on Friday, April 25.

A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.

Diversions are in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road.

A29 Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.

Diversions are in place via Main Street, Glen Road and Fair HIll.

