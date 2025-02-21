Planned roadworks continue in Maghera towncentre and Magherafelt Bypass

Planned roadworks at Magherafelt and Maghera will continue in the week ahead with contractors warning there could be short delays for motorists.

A31 Magherafelt by pass - Magherafelt - lane closure from Moneymore Road roundabout to 500m west side of Killyfaddy Road to facilitate work on Moyola to Mullaghboy water trunk main works.

The closure will operate until Friday, February 28.

Traffic control to operate, estimated five minute delays expected.

Roadworks carrying on at Maghera and Magherafelt in the coming week.

In Maghera work continues in the town centre area on the public realm scheme.

A42 Main Street, Maghera - one way closure from Station Road to Tobermore Road.

The closure will operate continuously until April 25.

Diversions will be in place via Station Road, Crew Road and Coleraine Road. Motorists should expect five minute delays.

A29 Hall Street, Maghera - one way closure from Fair Hill to Main Street.

Once again the closure will be continuous until April 25, and diversions are in place.