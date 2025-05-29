Planned roadworks in Magherafelt and Cookstown areas over coming days
A6 Glenshane Road, Castledawson: hard shoulder closure from Lurganagoose Road to Broagh Rd.
Hard shoulder closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach - replacing pole
Closure to operate from 08:00 to 18:00 on Monday, June 2.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected.
A31 Magherafelt By Pass, Magherafelt: one way closure from junction with Moneymore Road to junction with Ballyronan Road.
The closure is required to facilitate work by NIE Networks to carry out overhead line work.
Closure to operate from 09:30 to 16:30 on Thursday, June 5.
Diversion to operate, delays of up to five mintues expected.
Alternative route via: Moneymore Road, Queen Street, Broad Street, Market Street, Meeting Street, Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt Bypass.
A505 Drum Road, Dunamore, Cookstown: lane closure from Killucan Road to Mill Road.
Lane closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach - Openreach Fibre Installation.
Closure to operate from 09:30 to 16:30 on Thursday, June 5.
Traffic control to operate, delays up to five minutes are expected.
Meanwhile, key gas upgrade roadworks continue in Magherafelt town.
As the programme progresses, works will take place on Coolshinney Road and surrounding residential areas in June, before moving to Church Street and Castledawson Road in late June and July, with some night works scheduled. Further works will follow on Queen Street, Union Road, Rainey Street, and Kirk Avenue in July and August.
