Planned roadworks to look out for in the Magherafelt area over the coming week

There are a number of planned road closures in the Magherafelt in the week ahead that motorists would need to be aware of.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B4 Moneymore Road, Magherafelt - lane closure from 115m North of junction with College Gardens to 175m north of junction with College Gardens.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach - laying duct.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closure to operate from 9:30am to 4:30pm on Monday, June 16.

Moneymore Road, Magherafelt | Google

The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.

Evolve is continuing their programme of essential gas upgrade works in Magherafelt with roadworks taking place at various locations in the town.

In June, the programme will progress to Queen Street, which will see a one-way lane closure in operation for approximately one week, followed by a road closure on Union Road for a similar period. Works are planned on Rainey Street from mid-June, followed by Church Street works from July into August.

Traffic light systems and other traffic management measures may be deployed.