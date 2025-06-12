Planned roadworks to look out for in the Magherafelt area over the coming week

By Stanley Campbell
Published 12th Jun 2025, 17:27 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 17:30 BST

There are a number of planned road closures in the Magherafelt in the week ahead that motorists would need to be aware of.

B4 Moneymore Road, Magherafelt - lane closure from 115m North of junction with College Gardens to 175m north of junction with College Gardens.

Lane closure required to facilitate work by BT Openreach - laying duct.

Closure to operate from 9:30am to 4:30pm on Monday, June 16.

Moneymore Road, Magherafelt | Googleplaceholder image
Moneymore Road, Magherafelt | Google

The anticipated delay will be less than five minutes.

placeholder image
Evolve is continuing their programme of essential gas upgrade works in Magherafelt with roadworks taking place at various locations in the town.

In June, the programme will progress to Queen Street, which will see a one-way lane closure in operation for approximately one week, followed by a road closure on Union Road for a similar period. Works are planned on Rainey Street from mid-June, followed by Church Street works from July into August.

Traffic light systems and other traffic management measures may be deployed.

