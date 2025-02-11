Plans for a West Lisburn train halt move a step closer

A new train halt in West Lisburn has moved a step closer after Translink announced that a variation to the permission previously granted in 2020 is now in the planning process.

Translink had obtained planning permission for the delivery of a new rail halt and park and ride facility at Lisburn West, at land east of Knockmore Road.

When complete, the project will deliver new platforms, a footbridge, realignment of the track, 350 standard car parking spaces, 22 disabled parking spaces, two electric car charging points, a bus turning area, and cycle lanes and cycle shelters.

Translink have said that, once completed, the new halt will help to future proof public transport infrastructure in the area.

Plans for a new West Lisburn rail halt have moved a step forward with Translink being granted planning permission for the halt, as well as a park and ride facility, on land close to the Knockmore Road. Pic credit: Brian Morrison

"A variation to the scheme to allow delivery on a phased basis is currently in the planning process.

“The new halt will provide enhanced connectivity and help encourage even more people to choose the train as a better, more sustainable travel option.”

Lagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy has welcomed news that the West Lisburn railway halt has moved a step closer. Pic credit: Alliance Party

Lagan Valley MLA Michelle Guy has welcomed the progress on the plans.

She said: "It is great to see the plans to develop the West Lisburn Rail Halt take another step forward.

"This project is important to improving the public transport infrastructure for the people of Lisburn and surrounding areas.

"We will continue to liaise with those delivering the project to ensure timely communication to residents.

"I am keen to support with others much needed improvements to public transport across Lagan Valley.”