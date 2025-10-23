Coleraine Bus & Rail Centre and Portrush Train Station are celebrating attaining the top Platinum standard in the 2025 SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards.

The annual initiative supports Translink staff in developing a culture of continuous improvement, giving official recognition to everyone going that extra mile to create a more attractive environment for passengers, colleagues and the wider public.

Each Translink station was judged across a set of key criteria relating to Resource Efficiency, Energy and Carbon, Biodiversity, Health and Wellbeing, Stakeholder, Employee and Community Engagement, Health and Safety Culture/Behaviour, Customer Experience, Regulatory Requirements and Leadership.

Coleraine Bus & Rail Centre and Portrush Train Station scooped the top Platinum standard in this year’s initiative.

Chris Allen, Translink ESG Manager, said: “The SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards celebrate the hard work and commitment put in by our SPIRIT Ambassadors and their facilities who embody our corporate responsibility themes – Go Safe, Go Eco, Go Healthy, and Go Together.

“These awards recognise the dedication shown by staff in making our facilities safer, greener, healthier, and more inclusive for everyone by embracing our SPIRIT values – Safety, People, Innovation, Responsibility, Integrity, and Teamwork.

“Public transport plays a key role in connecting communities and supporting environmental, social, and economic wellbeing. Through leadership and commitment, we aim to inspire continued progress and make public transport the first choice for travel, today for tomorrow.

“Congratulations to all our SPIRIT Ambassadors and their facilities!”

Sinead Murray, Local Environmental Quality Manager, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “These awards are an important symbol of environmental excellence for our public transport facilities in Northern Ireland."