Police appeal for information after three children were injured in a bus crash in Lisburn
Sergeant Jones said: “It was reported shortly before 4.05pm that a double decker bus carrying school children, had collided with a partially fallen tree.
“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
"Three children received injuries, however, they are not believed to be serious.
“The road was closed for a time but has since re-opened.
“An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.
"It appears that road closure signage had been removed prior to the collision, which is extremely dangerous and could have resulted in a much more serious outcome.
“We are appealing to the members of the public to assist with our enquiries.
“If you were in the area and saw what happened, or live near where the collision took place and may have CCTV or dash-cam footage, contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1004 of 30/01/25.”