Police at the scene of road traffic collision in Carrickfergus

By Helena McManus
Published 4th Jun 2024, 15:15 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 15:41 BST
Police are currently at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision in the North Road area of Carrickfergus.

Road users should expect delays in the area.

There are no further details at this time.

