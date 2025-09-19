Some disruption to traffic is expected during a planned protest in Ballymena this weekend, the PSNI has said.

In a social media post, Police Mid and East Antrim said they are aware of a planned protest scheduled for Saturday, September 20 in the town and will have “an appropriate and proportionate policing response in place”.

The post added: “The protest will assemble at 12.30pm on Wakehurst Road before moving onto Queen Street, Henry Street, Bridge Street, Mill Street and terminate at the bandstand at the top of Wellington Street before 2.30pm.

"There will be no road closures implemented and residents in the area will have access as normal, but disruption is anticipated to normal flow of traffic due to numbers expected.

"Road users who are not planning on attending are advised to seek an alternative route to avoid unnecessary delays.

"Please also be advised, parades must be properly notified under the law and where this does not happen, police will review and take appropriate action in line with legislation.”