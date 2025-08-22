Police issue warning that e-scooters should not be used in public spaces

Following the recent death of a Lisburn man who fell off his e-scooter, police have issued a warning that they are not allowed to be used in a public place.

There has been a huge increase in the number of people, including children, using e-scooters on roads and footpaths, with concerns about the speed at which they travel and the danger posed to the rider and to other road users.

In Northern Ireland, e-scooters are not defined within the law nor are they approved for on-road use; consequently they are regarded as a motor vehicle if found to be driven on a road or in another public space.

This means the driver requires a driving licence and the vehicle must be taxed, insured and fitted with lights and a number plate.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Police Chief has warned local people that e-scooters should not be used in public places. Pic credit: Pixabay

Lisburn and Castlereagh District Commander, Superintendent Kelly Moore said: “As the vast majority of e-scooters and riders will not be able to comply with these legal requirements, they are therefore restricted to ‘off-road’ use only.

“We understand e-scooters are becoming a popular way to travel, but public safety is our priority, and privately owned e-scooters are not designed for use on public roads or footpaths and pose a risk to both the rider and other road users.

"Sadly a man lost his life last week following injuries sustained after a single-vehicle collision, and I do not want to see a repeat of this tragic accident in the District.

“These motor vehicles should only be used on private property with the permission of the landowner.

"There is no age limit prescribed in law regarding purchase of one of these vehicles but we encourage parents and guardians, or persons wishing to purchase one, to familiarise yourself with the law before doing so.

“More information can be found here: https://www.psni.police.uk/safety-and-support/keeping-safe/roads-and-driving/e-scooter-scrambler-and-quad-safety.”

According to the PSNI website, e-scooters, scramblers, go-peds, buzz boards, quads and mini-motos do not generally comply with construction and use legislation and vehicle standards so are therefore, restricted to off- road use only.

If used on the road the rider would require a driving licence from age 16, at least third party insurance for road use, have the vehicle registered with the DVLNI and display a number plate.

The rider should also be wearing a helmet and have lights fitted to the scooter.