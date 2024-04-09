Police keen to identify occupants of van which stopped to help at Co Tyrone fatal crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collision which involved a white BMW 320 and a Scania lorry occurred between 7.15 and 7.20 pm on Tuesday, March 5. Sadly 30-year-old Caolán Devlin the driver of the BMW, died at the scene.

Police in the Collision Investigation Unit say the white van, with male occupants is believed to have been travelling to Donegal after working in the Dungannon area.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in the Collision Investigation Unit say the white van, with male occupants is believed to have been travelling to Donegal after working in the Dungannon area. Credit: PSNI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood they stopped and provided assistance at the scene and may have information that may assist in the investigation.