Police keen to identify occupants of van which stopped to help at Co Tyrone fatal crash
The collision which involved a white BMW 320 and a Scania lorry occurred between 7.15 and 7.20 pm on Tuesday, March 5. Sadly 30-year-old Caolán Devlin the driver of the BMW, died at the scene.
Police in the Collision Investigation Unit say the white van, with male occupants is believed to have been travelling to Donegal after working in the Dungannon area.
It is understood they stopped and provided assistance at the scene and may have information that may assist in the investigation.
Officers are appealing for the witnesses to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1675 05/03/24.