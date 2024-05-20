Police say there are ‘no reports of serious injuries’ following two-car crash outside Dungannon
Police say there are no reports of any serious injuries following a two-car crash on the outskirts of Dungannon yesterday (Sunday).
Three people were taken to hospital for treatment arising out of the collision on A29 Dungannon to Cookstown road at Carland.
Emergencey services, including the Air Ambulance, attended and a number of roads were closed.
"The A29 in Dungannon (Carland Road) reopened to traffic following a road traffic collision on Sunday 19th May. There were no reports of any serious injuries,” said a PSNI spokesperson.