Police say there are ‘no reports of serious injuries’ following two-car crash outside Dungannon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say there are no reports of any serious injuries following a two-car crash on the outskirts of Dungannon yesterday (Sunday).

Three people were taken to hospital for treatment arising out of the collision on A29 Dungannon to Cookstown road at Carland.

Emergencey services, including the Air Ambulance, attended and a number of roads were closed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...