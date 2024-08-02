Politicians welcome proposals to reopen Lisburn-Antrim railway line and establish a new line to Newry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The recently published All-Island Rail Review has proposed the re-opening of the Lisburn to Antrim line, as well as a new line between Lisburn and Newry, something which has been welcomed by local politicians.

Robin Swann, the South Antrim MP and his party colleague Robbie Butler, the Lagan Valley MLA, have written to Louise Haigh asking that she works urgently with the Northern Ireland Executive and Irish Government on the early wins that could be gained from the All-Ireland Rail Review.

Mr Swann stated: "The new Government have made the railways a priority in England with the creation of Great British Rail, I believe that working with our Executive and Irish Government, there are some early, easy wins that could come from the Review.

"The Review, states under its Short-term recommendations, being within the next six years, is to start to reinstate the Antrim - Lisburn line with a station at the Belfast International Airport.

All-Island Rail Review proposes reopening of Lisburn-Antrim railway line, as well as a new line from Lisburn-Newry. Pic credit: NIWD

"I believe that this should be the priority, opening up a direct Rail link to our international airport makes sense. A rail link at Belfast International Airport would serve as a significant infrastructure improvement, promoting regional connectivity, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.”

Mr Butler added: “Given the recent response to my continued questions and championing of the re-opening of the Lisburn - Antrim line, and the Minister's subsequent announcement of a feasibility study, it is clear that in line with active travel ambitions, local and regional development plans and the potential of enhanced tourist opportunities from a spur to Belfast International Airport, this is a golden opportunity for East-West collaboration and investment."

The proposals were also welcomed by Lagan Valley Alliance MLA David Honeyford, who said: “We welcome this rail review. If fully realised, it would transform connectivity for people across Northern Ireland, including in Lagan Valley, connecting Hillsborough and Dromore.

"The reopening of the Knockmore Line is something Alliance has called for for some years and I am delighted the feasibility study for it is already well under way.

"This would connect Ballinderry, Glenavy and the International Airport, as well as creating an effective circle around greater Belfast, increasing connectivity for people to travel to get to work, shop, and for leisure.

"Reopening the Knockmore Line in particular is the low-hanging fruit, with the rail-track already there, and this should happen as soon as possible.

"New park and rides at Moira and Lisburn West also need to be progressed without delay, making it easier to interface with railway network.”

Welcoming the report and its 32 recommendations, Infrastructure Minister O’Dowd said: “This is an ambitious piece of work carried out by independent consultants, which has the potential to transform our rail network across the island.

"It offers an opportunity to deliver real and lasting change for people, communities and our island economy through faster speeds, improved frequency, new routes, and improved accessibility and connectivity across the island.

"Getting infrastructure right, and investing in it accordingly, can create the foundations for better rural and urban communities.”