Portadown railway line to be closed for a week over Christmas and New Year
As a result, bus substitution services will be operating from the nearest bus stop to halts and stations. Passengers are advised to check times at www.translink.co.uk before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.
The main work undertaken during this period will see the continuation of a major signalling upgrade at Lisburn. In addition, there will be essential engineering works in the Belfast area for the new Belfast Grand Central Station, as well as platform extension work at Derriaghy train station.
Bus substitution services will be in place for local rail passengers between Belfast Great Victoria Street and Portadown, serving all stations at main road bus stops. Normal Enterprise services will operate between Portadown and Dublin Connolly.
Enterprise passengers travelling to and from Belfast will be transferred between Belfast Lanyon Place and Newry by coach.
Translink’s John Glass, Director of Infrastructure and Projects said: ‘‘We are undertaking a significant investment programme to upgrade and protect Northern Ireland’s rail infrastructure. The upgrade works in the Lisburn area have made good progress already, and this intensive engineering period will ensure the timely completion of this project.
"Our engineers will be working throughout the festive period, maximising our resources to also complete additional engineering works for Belfast Grand Central Station and Derriaghy to minimise future passenger impact.
“This tried and tested approach has been carefully planned to take advantage of the lower passenger numbers an minimise disruption.
“I want to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their support and patience as we progress these essential works”, John concluded.