Portadown: road closure of up to two weeks near Meadows Shopping Centre

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 11:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Motorists are being advised of a forthcoming road closure which could last up to two weeks in the area of the Meadows Shopping Centre in Portadown.

NI Water is due to begin an additional phase of sewer improvements on the access road to The Meadows car park adjacent to the Pleasure Gardens area.

The work will see the replacement of a section of old sewer and manhole to improve the condition of the network serving businesses in this part of the town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While NI Water says every effort will be made to minimise disruption and complete the work as quickly as possible, motorists are being warned of the need to close off a stretch of road.

The traffic management scheme at the Meadows Shopping Centre in Portadown. Picture: released by NI WaterThe traffic management scheme at the Meadows Shopping Centre in Portadown. Picture: released by NI Water
The traffic management scheme at the Meadows Shopping Centre in Portadown. Picture: released by NI Water

NI Water project manager, Kieran Grant explained: “As part of NI Water’s Sewer Rehabilitation Programme, our contractor AG Wilson will undertake improvements on the sewerage network on the access road to The Meadows Shopping Centre car park, adjacent to Pleasure Gardens.

"Work will get underway on Monday, March 24 and will take up to two weeks to complete.

"To carry out the work as safely as possible, the access road will be closed beyond Meadow Lane East car park. Motorists will need to access The Meadows via the McDonald’s entrance off Meadow Lane while this work is ongoing. Access to the council-owned Meadow Lane East car park will not be affected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
39 of the best photos from the day King Charles and Queen Camilla came to Banbri...

Commenting on the wider programme of wastewater network improvements, Kieran added: “This localised sewer upgrade will augment the significant improvements being delivered through NI Water’s multi-million-pound Meadow Lane Wastewater Upgrade which is currently in the commissioning phase.

"The sewer improvements will provide a more resilient wastewater network and help to reduce the likelihood of sewer collapses, bursts and out-of-sewer flooding in this part of Portadown.

"NI Water and our sewer improvement project team from AECOM and AG Wilson would like to thank local businesses and the wider public for their patience and cooperation while we undertake these essential improvement works. Every effort will be made to minimise disruption and complete the work as quickly as possible.”

Related topics:NI WaterPortadownWorkThe MeadowsMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice