Portadown: road closure of up to two weeks near Meadows Shopping Centre
NI Water is due to begin an additional phase of sewer improvements on the access road to The Meadows car park adjacent to the Pleasure Gardens area.
The work will see the replacement of a section of old sewer and manhole to improve the condition of the network serving businesses in this part of the town.
While NI Water says every effort will be made to minimise disruption and complete the work as quickly as possible, motorists are being warned of the need to close off a stretch of road.
NI Water project manager, Kieran Grant explained: “As part of NI Water’s Sewer Rehabilitation Programme, our contractor AG Wilson will undertake improvements on the sewerage network on the access road to The Meadows Shopping Centre car park, adjacent to Pleasure Gardens.
"Work will get underway on Monday, March 24 and will take up to two weeks to complete.
"To carry out the work as safely as possible, the access road will be closed beyond Meadow Lane East car park. Motorists will need to access The Meadows via the McDonald’s entrance off Meadow Lane while this work is ongoing. Access to the council-owned Meadow Lane East car park will not be affected.
Commenting on the wider programme of wastewater network improvements, Kieran added: “This localised sewer upgrade will augment the significant improvements being delivered through NI Water’s multi-million-pound Meadow Lane Wastewater Upgrade which is currently in the commissioning phase.
"The sewer improvements will provide a more resilient wastewater network and help to reduce the likelihood of sewer collapses, bursts and out-of-sewer flooding in this part of Portadown.
"NI Water and our sewer improvement project team from AECOM and AG Wilson would like to thank local businesses and the wider public for their patience and cooperation while we undertake these essential improvement works. Every effort will be made to minimise disruption and complete the work as quickly as possible.”
