Car parks in the seaside town are currently at full capacity and motorists are being warned that they must park appropriately.
The PSNI issued a statement shortly after 12.45pm warning motorists of disruption on the roads in the north coast area.
A spokesperson said: “Traffic is starting to build in the Portrush area today with lengthy delays to traffic to be expected.
"Motorists are also reminded to park appropriately, observing any parking restrictions in place. The town’s car parks are currently at capacity.
"With so many people eager to get in and out of Portrush and surrounding areas over the coming days, police will be on the ground to assist road users to help minimise disruption, ensuring the safety of the public.”