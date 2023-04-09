Police are warning motorists of lengthy delays on the roads in the Portrush area today (Sunday, April 9) as Easter visitors flock to the north coast.

Car parks in the seaside town are currently at full capacity and motorists are being warned that they must park appropriately.

The PSNI issued a statement shortly after 12.45pm warning motorists of disruption on the roads in the north coast area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: “Traffic is starting to build in the Portrush area today with lengthy delays to traffic to be expected.

Police say lengthy delays to traffic are to be expected in the Portrush area

"Motorists are also reminded to park appropriately, observing any parking restrictions in place. The town’s car parks are currently at capacity.

Advertisement

Advertisement