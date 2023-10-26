Proposed new waiting restrictions at Carrick’s Prince Andrew Way were described as “too little too late” at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee on Tuesday.

The council was informed by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) Roads of proposed legislation for waiting restrictions following complaints from the community in relation to “cars parking on the stretch of road between Victoria Road and Greenwood Park, causing road safety concerns for motorists exiting Greenwood Park”.

A letter said: “DfI Roads is proposing to introduce ‘No waiting at any time’ restrictions from the eastern side of Victoria Road. It is intended that these restrictions will improve road safety for all on Prince Andrew Way.”

Speaking at the meeting, Carrick Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE said: “It is too little too late. We have five schools in this vicinity. The residents, including myself, feel we are virtually prisoners here in the morning, from 8am until after nine, and in the afternoon, from about two o’clock.

Junction at Greenwood Park and Prince Andrew Way, Carrickfergus, Pic: Google Maps

“The Roads service needs to come and do something. We have ramps, we have no left turn. We have a whole host of things and none of it works. Nobody has stopped to have a look at forming a strategy about what is going on here.”

Carrick Castle Ulster Unionist Councillor Bethany Ferris asked for the Roads service to consider implementing waiting restrictions on both sides of the road. “We have already had an incident when a schoolchild was injured,” she recalled.

Knockagh DUP Cllr Peter Johnston said: “The issue for me is parking, particularly at schools is a problem. Residents are having issues with parking covering driveways. My concern is that this seems to be put forward as a way of addressing the problem when there are so many issues that need to be addressed.

“I know that some will be addressed with the new school building at Ulidia and the turning circle. I welcome this move but want to see a more comprehensive strategy.”

Bannside Ulster Unionist Cllr Jackson Minford commented: “A proposal for waiting restrictions on one side of the road will transfer parking to the other side of the road. All it will do is move the problem to the other side of the road at a critical junction.”