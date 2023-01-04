Motorists are advised to plan extra time for their journey ahead of a £650,000 project commencing on the A36 Shanes Hill Road, Larne, this month.

The carriageway resurfacing scheme will start on Monday, January 16. It extends from the Glenhead Road for 930m towards Upper Ballyboley Road and from 200m west of Starbog Road for 1350m towards Belfast Road.

Work is expected to be completed by 3 March 2023.

To facilitate the work, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to operate a road closure from Monday, January 16, until Friday, March 3, between 7.30am and 6.00pm, Monday to Friday.

During these times a diversion will be in operation via Collin Road – Ballyclare Main Street – Hillhead Road – Templepatrick Road – A8 Larne Road – A8 Belfast Road and vice versa.

Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

A DfI statement added: “The Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative route which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

"Completion of the work by 3 March 2023 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change. All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.”