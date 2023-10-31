Pavement parking motorists risk receiving a £90 fine under new restrictions which come into force this Friday (November 3)

Ahead of the change prohibiting parking wholly or partly on a footway at a number of specific locations, the Department for Infrastructure is urging all drivers ‘Think before You Park’.

In a statement, DfI said: “The Department treats vehicles parked in contravention of parking restrictions very seriously with traffic attendants employed across Northern Ireland to help keep traffic moving freely and safely. Parking on pavements is a particular area of concern.

"Drivers often mistakenly think they are doing the right thing by keeping the road clear but fail to consider the needs of people on the footway causing them inconvenience and often putting them in danger. This is a particular risk for people with disabilities, older people, children and people pushing prams who may have to go onto the road to get around the parked cars.

The new restrictions include footways adjacent to a bus lane. Photo: National World

“The new restrictions coming into force on Friday 3 November 2023 will help to address this issue by prohibiting parking wholly or partly on a footway at a number of specific locations."

This, DfI adds, includes footways adjacent to:

a bus lane;

the limits of any bus stop in a lay-by or any bus stop as delineated by markings on the carriageway at any time;

the limits of any bus stand in a lay-by or any bus stand as delineated by markings on the carriageway at any time;

the limits of any mandatory cycle lane as delineated by markings on the carriageway at any time;

and the limits of any mandatory school keep clear as delineated by markings on the carriageway at any time.

The rule also revokes and re-enacts existing prohibitions on footways. All vehicles found to be in breach of the new restrictions will receive a £90 penalty charge notice, discounted to £45 if paid within 14 days.