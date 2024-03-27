Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for eastern areas until 10am.

The Met Office has forecast that persistent rain could impact travel and infrastructure.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are reminded to take extra care on the roads this morning, Wednesday, March 27, given the levels of surface water in various parts of Northern Ireland.”

Police have urged road users to take extra care when driving during heavy rain and flooded roads.

Some problems have already been reported by TrafficWatch NI:

In Co Antrim, a road slip on the Glenariffe Road close to the junction of Glasmullen Road has left the road ‘impassable’. Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey until the road can be assessed and cleared.

In Co Tyrone, there are reports of a fallen tree leaving Aughnacloy on the A28 Derrycourtney Road close to the Curlagh Road junction. Extra care is needed until the road can be cleared.

The Met Office is forecasting showers, heavy at times, on Wednesday morning, then fewer showers and more sunshine in afternoon. The winds will ease later. The maximum temperature will be 9 °C.