Road Policing officers have conducted ‘close pass’ operations on unmarked bicycles to raise awareness of cycle safety, the PSNI has said.

With the longer brighter evenings, and more cyclists out and about, police are urging drivers to share the road with cyclists safely.

Head of Road Policing, Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson said: “Cyclists are vulnerable as they don’t have the same protection around them as drivers do. This is why it’s important other road users take care around cyclists on the roads.”

As a minimum, 1.5m is the accepted safe distance a motorist should allow between their vehicle and a cyclist on the roadway.

During close pass operations, police officers in plain clothes on unmarked bicycles are equipped with cameras, supported by police motorcyclists to identify drivers who don’t give cyclists enough room when they pass.

They look out for motorists who ‘close pass’ or display potentially dangerous driving. If they see this, they radio uniformed motorcycle colleagues who intervene and take action.

To date, no motorists needed to be stopped and spoken to during the close pass operations.

“We want to focus on education and awareness but, where necessary and appropriate, we will consider enforcement action for the more serious incidents, such as careless driving,” says Chief Inspector Simpson.

“A motorist will be offered the opportunity to view the footage captured by the cycle officer so they can see what ‘close passing’ is like from the cyclist perspective. Officers will also be observing cyclist behaviour and, where necessary, give advice to cyclists as well to help them ride safely and responsibly.”

Welcoming all initiatives aimed at creating safer roads for everyone was Cycling Ulster, with chairperson, Paul Sanders commenting: "We recognise the importance of the close pass campaign in particular. It provides vital information to drivers about the safe distance required when overtaking cyclists, and it also offers a valuable reporting mechanism for cyclists who experience close passes.

“Knowing that there is a system in place where such incidents can be reported and addressed, provides reassurance to our cycling community. At the heart of this initiative is education and mutual respect among all road users. We thank the PSNI for their continued efforts and encourage everyone to play their part in building a safer environment on our roads."