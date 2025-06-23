PSNI reminder on accepted safe distance between vehicles and cyclists as officers conduct 'close pass' operations

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 14:33 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 14:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Road Policing officers have conducted ‘close pass’ operations on unmarked bicycles to raise awareness of cycle safety, the PSNI has said.

With the longer brighter evenings, and more cyclists out and about, police are urging drivers to share the road with cyclists safely.

Head of Road Policing, Chief Inspector Celeste Simpson said: “Cyclists are vulnerable as they don’t have the same protection around them as drivers do. This is why it’s important other road users take care around cyclists on the roads.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a minimum, 1.5m is the accepted safe distance a motorist should allow between their vehicle and a cyclist on the roadway.

With the longer brighter evenings, and more cyclists out and about, police are urging drivers to share the road with cyclists safely. Photo: PSNIplaceholder image
With the longer brighter evenings, and more cyclists out and about, police are urging drivers to share the road with cyclists safely. Photo: PSNI

During close pass operations, police officers in plain clothes on unmarked bicycles are equipped with cameras, supported by police motorcyclists to identify drivers who don’t give cyclists enough room when they pass.

They look out for motorists who ‘close pass’ or display potentially dangerous driving. If they see this, they radio uniformed motorcycle colleagues who intervene and take action.

To date, no motorists needed to be stopped and spoken to during the close pass operations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Councillor to propose extending Belfast’s successful public bike hire scheme to ...

“We want to focus on education and awareness but, where necessary and appropriate, we will consider enforcement action for the more serious incidents, such as careless driving,” says Chief Inspector Simpson.

“A motorist will be offered the opportunity to view the footage captured by the cycle officer so they can see what ‘close passing’ is like from the cyclist perspective. Officers will also be observing cyclist behaviour and, where necessary, give advice to cyclists as well to help them ride safely and responsibly.”

Welcoming all initiatives aimed at creating safer roads for everyone was Cycling Ulster, with chairperson, Paul Sanders commenting: "We recognise the importance of the close pass campaign in particular. It provides vital information to drivers about the safe distance required when overtaking cyclists, and it also offers a valuable reporting mechanism for cyclists who experience close passes.

“Knowing that there is a system in place where such incidents can be reported and addressed, provides reassurance to our cycling community. At the heart of this initiative is education and mutual respect among all road users. We thank the PSNI for their continued efforts and encourage everyone to play their part in building a safer environment on our roads."

Related topics:PSNICyclistsUlster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice