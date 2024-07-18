Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is due to start on a major upgrade at one of Cookstown’s busiest road junctions.

The signal upgrade at the junction of Cemetery Road / Fountain Road will also include a section of carriageway resurfacing at a total cost of £100,000.

The work is scheduled to get underway on Monday, July 22, and last six weeks.

The Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd said: “This is a substantial investment for the Cookstown area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

Work is set to start at the Cemetery Road/Fountain Road junction in Cookstown this Monday, July 22. Credit: Google

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our rural road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"When complete, the signal upgrade will improve traffic sequencing at the Cemetery Road / Fountain Road junction and will offer improved accessibility and reduced waiting times for residents, local businesses and commuters.

"Work is expected to be substantially completed by 30 August 2024. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

The Department of Infrastructure say that to facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a road closure between the hours of 9.00 am and 5.00 pm on Cemetery Road. During these times a signed diversionary route will be in place via Fairhill Road.

During the works it is expected that access to the cemetery will be restricted however the contractor will when possible open Cemetery Road to allow access to the cemetery grounds. A short diversion for families wishing to visit the cemetery will be well signed. The Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.